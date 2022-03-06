Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., Allied and Partner interests.

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    06.03.2022

    Photo by Seaman Jack Hoppe 

    USS Harry S Truman

    220603-N-GP384-1072 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (June 3, 2022) A bust of Harry S. Truman is displayed in the Truman Room aboard USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75). The Truman Room was designed and created by the ship’s original crew in 1998. It took 18 months to complete the room after reviewing and compiling countless historical documents and more than 30,000 photographs to best capture the legacy of Truman. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., Allied and Partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jack Hoppe)

    Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., Allied and Partner interests. [Image 6 of 6], by SN Jack Hoppe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75)
    Sailor
    USN
    Forged by the Sea
    conac

