220603-N-ZE328-1034 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (June 3, 2022) A hand-written note by President Harry S. Truman to the Secretary of War authorizing the use of the atomic bomb during World War II, is displayed in the Truman Room aboard USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75). The Truman Room was designed and created by the ship’s original crew in 1998. It took 18 months to complete the room after reviewing and compiling countless historical documents and more than 30,000 photographs to best capture the legacy of Truman. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., Allied and Partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kelsey Trinh)

