220603-N-GP384-1091 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (June 3, 2022) The Truman Room aboard USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) was designed and created by the ship’s original crew in 1998. The floor tile used in the room existed in the White House at the time of Truman’s presidency and was donated by the Truman Presidential Library. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., Allied and Partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jack Hoppe)

