    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    06.03.2022

    Photo by Seaman Jack Hoppe 

    USS Harry S Truman

    220603-N-ZE328-1045 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (June 3, 2022) A replica of Harry S. Truman’s Army uniform is displayed in the Truman Room aboard USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75). Truman served in the Missouri National Guard and was in command of Battery “D” of the 129th Field Artillery Regiment’s 35th Division. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., Allied and Partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kelsey Trinh)

