SECDEF Greets Counterparts at Shangri-La Dialogue

Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III hosts a trip-lateral meeting with Japanese Minister of Defense Nobuo Kishi (left) and Republic of Korea (ROK) Minister of National Defense Lee Jong-Sup and at the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, June 11, 2022. (DoD photo by Chad J. McNeeley)
Date Taken:
|06.11.2022
Date Posted:
|06.11.2022 05:54
Location:
|SINGAPORE, SG
