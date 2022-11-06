Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SECDEF Greets Counterparts at Shangri-La Dialogue [Image 7 of 8]

    SECDEF Greets Counterparts at Shangri-La Dialogue

    SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE

    06.11.2022

    Photo by Chad McNeeley 

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs           

    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III hosts a trip-lateral meeting with Japanese Minister of Defense Nobuo Kishi (left) and Republic of Korea (ROK) Minister of National Defense Lee Jong-Sup and at the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, June 11, 2022. (DoD photo by Chad J. McNeeley)

    Date Taken: 06.11.2022
    Date Posted: 06.11.2022 05:54
    Photo ID: 7266049
    VIRIN: 220611-D-TT977-0312
    Resolution: 6418x4279
    Size: 10.85 MB
    Location: SINGAPORE, SG 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SECDEF Greets Counterparts at Shangri-La Dialogue [Image 8 of 8], by Chad McNeeley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Japan
    Austin
    ROK
    SECDEF
    Shangri-La
    INDOPACOM

