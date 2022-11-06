Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III speaks with Republic of Korea (ROK) Minister of National Defense Lee Jong-Sup (left) and Singaporian Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for National Security, Teo Chee Hean, at the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, June 11, 2022. (DoD photo by Chad J. McNeeley)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.11.2022 Date Posted: 06.11.2022 05:54 Photo ID: 7266046 VIRIN: 220611-D-TT977-0458 Resolution: 4759x3168 Size: 8.13 MB Location: SINGAPORE, SG Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, SECDEF Greets Counterparts at Shangri-La Dialogue [Image 8 of 8], by Chad McNeeley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.