    SECDEF Greets Counterparts at Shangri-La Dialogue

    SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE

    06.11.2022

    Photo by Chad McNeeley 

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs           

    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III meets with French Minister of the Armed Forces, Sébastien Lecornu, at the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, June 11, 2022. (DoD photo by Chad J. McNeeley)

    Date Taken: 06.11.2022
    Date Posted: 06.11.2022 05:53
    Photo ID: 7266042
    VIRIN: 220611-D-TT977-0378
    Resolution: 6203x4135
    Size: 11.56 MB
    Location: SINGAPORE, SG 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SECDEF Greets Counterparts at Shangri-La Dialogue [Image 8 of 8], by Chad McNeeley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    France
    Austin
    Singapore
    SECDEF
    Shangri-La
    INDOPACOM

