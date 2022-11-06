Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III meets with French Minister of the Armed Forces, Sébastien Lecornu, at the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, June 11, 2022. (DoD photo by Chad J. McNeeley)
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2022 05:53
|Photo ID:
|7266042
|VIRIN:
|220611-D-TT977-0378
|Resolution:
|6203x4135
|Size:
|11.56 MB
|Location:
|SINGAPORE, SG
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SECDEF Greets Counterparts at Shangri-La Dialogue [Image 8 of 8], by Chad McNeeley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT