    SECDEF Greets Counterparts at Shangri-La Dialogue

    SECDEF Greets Counterparts at Shangri-La Dialogue

    SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE

    06.11.2022

    Photo by Chad McNeeley 

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs           

    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III hosts a tri-lateral meeting with Richard Marles,
    Minister for Defence of Australia and Japanese Minister of Defense Nobuo Kishi at the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, June 11, 2022. (DoD photo by Chad J. McNeeley)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.11.2022
    Date Posted: 06.11.2022 05:53
    Location: SINGAPORE, SG 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SECDEF Greets Counterparts at Shangri-La Dialogue, by Chad McNeeley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Japan
    Austin
    Australia
    Singapore
    SECDEF
    Shangri-La

