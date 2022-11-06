Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III greets Republic of Korea (ROK) Minister of National Defense Lee Jong-Sup at the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, June 11, 2022. (DoD photo by Chad J. McNeeley)
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2022 05:54
|Photo ID:
|7266047
|VIRIN:
|220611-D-TT977-0278
|Resolution:
|5817x3878
|Size:
|11.25 MB
|Location:
|SINGAPORE, SG
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SECDEF Greets Counterparts at Shangri-La Dialogue [Image 8 of 8], by Chad McNeeley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT