    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Air Force One Lands at Yokota Air Base [Image 5 of 6]

    Air Force One Lands at Yokota Air Base

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, JAPAN

    05.22.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Juan Sua 

    Patrol Squadron EIGHT (VP-8)

    220522-N-CR843-0162
    TOKYO (May 22, 2022) Air Force One approaches Yokota Air Base, during the Japanese - American Friendship Festival 2022, May 22. President Joe Biden arrived on the aircraft as part of a scheduled three-day visit to Japan. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Juan Sebastian Sua/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.22.2022
    Date Posted: 06.10.2022 21:07
    Photo ID: 7265771
    VIRIN: 220522-N-CR843-0162
    Resolution: 5141x3672
    Size: 1.08 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, JP 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force One Lands at Yokota Air Base [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Juan Sua, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #POTUS #AirForceOne #FriendshipFestival

