Air Force One Lands at Yokota Air Base

TOKYO (May 22, 2022) Air Force One approaches Yokota Air Base, during the Japanese - American Friendship Festival 2022, May 22. President Joe Biden arrived on the aircraft as part of a scheduled three-day visit to Japan. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Juan Sebastian Sua/Released)

