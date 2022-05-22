220522-N-CR843-0128

TOKYO (May 22, 2022) Attendees view a P-8A Poseidon aircraft assigned to the “Fighting Tigers” of Patrol Squadron (VP) 8 during the Japanese - American Friendship Festival 2022 at Yokota Air Base, May 22. The two-day festival was an opportunity for visitors to learn more about the U.S. and Japan bilateral partnership, while strengthening the bonds between the military and local communities. VP-8 was able to attend the event with the support of Commander, Task Force 72 and Yokota Air Base. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Juan Sebastian Sua/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.22.2022 Date Posted: 06.10.2022 21:07 Photo ID: 7265767 VIRIN: 220522-N-CR843-0128 Resolution: 6016x4016 Size: 1.39 MB Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, VP-8 Participates in Friendship Festival 2022 [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Juan Sua, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.