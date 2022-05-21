VP-8 Participates in Friendship Festival

220521-N-CR843-0064

TOKYO (May 21, 2022) Naval Aircrewman (Operator) 3rd Class Johnathan Welch, assigned to the Fighting Tigers of Patrol Squadron (VP) 8, poses for a photo with a Friendship Festival 2022 attendee during a static display tour of a P-8A Poseidon aircraft at Yokota Air Base, May 21. The two-day festival was an opportunity for visitors to learn more about the U.S. and Japan bilateral partnership, while strengthening the bonds between the military and local communities. VP-8 was able to attend the event with the support of Commander Task Force 72 and Yokota Air Base. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Juan Sebastian Sua/Released)

Date Taken: 05.21.2022 Date Posted: 06.10.2022 Location: TOKYO, JP