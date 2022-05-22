220522-N-CR843-0158
TOKYO (May 22, 2022) Air Force One approaches Yokota Air Base, during the Japanese - American Friendship Festival 2022, May 22. President Joe Biden arrived on the aircraft as part of a scheduled three-day visit to Japan. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Juan Sebastian Sua/Released)
|Date Taken:
|05.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2022 21:07
|Photo ID:
|7265769
|VIRIN:
|220522-N-CR843-0158
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|1008.45 KB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Air Force One Lands at Yokota Air Base [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Juan Sua, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT