Vietnamese linguists tour on April 28

U.S. Air Force Col. James Finlayson, 17th Training Wing vice commander, addressed the crowd of Vietnamese linguists who served during the Vietnam War, during a tour at Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, April 28, 2022. Finlayson reiterated the importance of the missions they conducted, and how the current training at the 17th TRW builds upon their foundational groundwork. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Abbey Rieves)

