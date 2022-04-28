U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jordan Herrick, 312th Training Squadron instructor, explains fire student training to Vietnamese linguists who served during the Vietnam War, during a base tour at Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, April 28, 2022. The Louis F. Garland Department of Defense Fire Academy's vision is to be the DoD’s training source for fire emergency services and scientific applications specialists. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Abbey Rieves)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.28.2022 Date Posted: 06.10.2022 08:54 Photo ID: 7264220 VIRIN: 220428-F-DX569-1061 Resolution: 5580x3719 Size: 6.74 MB Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Vietnamese linguists tour on April 28 [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Abbey Rieves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.