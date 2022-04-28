Vietnamese linguists tour on April 28

Vietnamese linguists who served during the Vietnam War, pay their respects during a memorial ceremony at Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, April 28, 2022. The veterans toured the base to pay tribute to the heritage and uphold the legacy of past and current intelligence missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Abbey Rieves)

