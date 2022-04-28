Vietnamese linguists tour on April 28

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jordan Herrick, 312th Training Squadron instructor, briefs Vietnamese linguists who served during the Vietnam War, for a base tour at Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, April 28, 2022. Herrick trains joint service fire protection students at the Louis F. Garland Department of Defense Fire Academy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Abbey Rieves)

