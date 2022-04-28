Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Vietnamese linguists tour on April 28 [Image 2 of 7]

    Vietnamese linguists tour on April 28

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Abbey Rieves 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jordan Herrick, 312th Training Squadron instructor, briefs Vietnamese linguists who served during the Vietnam War, for a base tour at Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, April 28, 2022. Herrick trains joint service fire protection students at the Louis F. Garland Department of Defense Fire Academy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Abbey Rieves)

    Date Taken: 04.28.2022
    Date Posted: 06.10.2022 08:53
    Photo ID: 7264215
    VIRIN: 220428-F-DX569-1055
    Resolution: 4814x2674
    Size: 5.19 MB
    Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US 
    This work, Vietnamese linguists tour on April 28 [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Abbey Rieves, identified by DVIDS

    Vietnam War
    17th Training Wing
    Louis F. Garland Department of Defense Fire Academy

