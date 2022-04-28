Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Vietnamese linguists tour on April 28 [Image 1 of 7]

    Vietnamese linguists tour on April 28

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Abbey Rieves 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    Joint service members welcome Vietnamese linguists who served during the Vietnam War, for a base tour at Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, April 28, 2022. The 17th Training Wing provides base tours for public transparency. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Abbey Rieves)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.28.2022
    Date Posted: 06.10.2022 08:53
    Photo ID: 7264214
    VIRIN: 220428-F-DX569-1009
    Resolution: 5117x3198
    Size: 6.94 MB
    Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Vietnamese linguists tour on April 28 [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Abbey Rieves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Vietnamese linguists tour on April 28
    Vietnamese linguists tour on April 28
    Vietnamese linguists tour on April 28
    Vietnamese linguists tour on April 28
    Vietnamese linguists tour on April 28
    Vietnamese linguists tour on April 28
    Vietnamese linguists tour on April 28

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    fire fighter
    linguist
    language
    Vietnam War
    base tour

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT