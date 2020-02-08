BANGKOK (June 8, 2022) – Adm. John C. Aquilino, Commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, Thai General Chalermphon Srisawasdi, Chief of Defence Forces of the Royal Thai Armed Forces, and members of the U.S. and Thai militaries sit for a photo at the Thailand Ministry of Defence Headquarters in Bangkok prior to participating in the Senior Leader’s Dialogue 2020. Aquilino is in Thailand meeting with regional leaders to strengthen the U.S. Thailand relationship and reaffirm the importance of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Joshua Bryce Bruns/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.02.2020 Date Posted: 06.10.2022 08:44 Photo ID: 7264212 VIRIN: 220608-N-TB410-0897 Resolution: 5196x3464 Size: 2.14 MB Location: TH Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Indo-Pacific Command Visits Regional Leaders in Thailand [Image 9 of 9], by CPO Joshua Bruns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.