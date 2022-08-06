BANGKOK (June 8, 2022) – Adm. John C. Aquilino, Commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, speaks with Thai General Chaichan Chanmongkol, Deputy Minister of Defence of the Royal Thai Armed Forces. Aquilino is in Thailand meeting with regional leaders to strengthen the U.S. Thailand relationship and reaffirm the importance of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Joshua Bryce Bruns/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.08.2022 Date Posted: 06.10.2022 08:43 Photo ID: 7264205 VIRIN: 220608-N-TB410-0080 Resolution: 4912x3508 Size: 1.63 MB Location: TH Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Indo-Pacific Command Visits Regional Leaders in Thailand [Image 9 of 9], by CPO Joshua Bruns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.