    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command Visits Regional Leaders in Thailand [Image 5 of 9]

    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command Visits Regional Leaders in Thailand

    THAILAND

    08.02.2020

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Joshua Bruns 

    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command

    BANGKOK (June 8, 2022) – Adm. John C. Aquilino, Commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, signs a guest book at the Thailand Ministry of Defence Headquarters prior to a meeting with Thai General Chaichan Chanmongkol, Deputy Minister of Defence of the Royal Thai Armed Forces. Aquilino is in Thailand meeting with regional leaders to strengthen the U.S. Thailand relationship and reaffirm the importance of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Joshua Bryce Bruns/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.02.2020
    Date Posted: 06.10.2022 08:44
    Photo ID: 7264209
    VIRIN: 220608-N-TB410-0597
    Resolution: 5042x3361
    Size: 1.68 MB
    Location: TH
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Indo-Pacific Command Visits Regional Leaders in Thailand [Image 9 of 9], by CPO Joshua Bruns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Bangkok
    Thailand
    PACOM
    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command
    INDOPACOM
    Aquilino

