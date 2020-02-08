BANGKOK (June 8, 2022) – Adm. John C. Aquilino, Commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, signs a guest book at the Thailand Ministry of Defence Headquarters prior to a meeting with Thai General Chaichan Chanmongkol, Deputy Minister of Defence of the Royal Thai Armed Forces. Aquilino is in Thailand meeting with regional leaders to strengthen the U.S. Thailand relationship and reaffirm the importance of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Joshua Bryce Bruns/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.02.2020 Date Posted: 06.10.2022 08:44 Photo ID: 7264209 VIRIN: 220608-N-TB410-0597 Resolution: 5042x3361 Size: 1.68 MB Location: TH Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Indo-Pacific Command Visits Regional Leaders in Thailand [Image 9 of 9], by CPO Joshua Bruns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.