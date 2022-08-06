BANGKOK (June 8, 2022) – Adm. John C. Aquilino, Commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, and Thai General Chalermphon Srisawasdi, Chief of Defence Forces of the Royal Thai Armed Forces, sign the Thailand - United States Joint Vision Statement 2020 Support Framework during the Senior Leader’s Dialogue 2022 at the Thailand Ministry of Defence Headquarters in Bangkok. The Joint Statement outlines the means to operationalize the Joint Vision Statement 2020. Aquilino is in Thailand meeting with regional leaders to strengthen the U.S. Thailand relationship and reaffirm the importance of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Joshua Bryce Bruns/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.08.2022 Date Posted: 06.10.2022 08:44 Photo ID: 7264206 VIRIN: 220608-N-TB410-0254 Resolution: 5482x3655 Size: 1.69 MB Location: TH Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Indo-Pacific Command Visits Regional Leaders in Thailand [Image 9 of 9], by CPO Joshua Bruns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.