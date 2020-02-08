BANGKOK (June 8, 2022) – Adm. John C. Aquilino, Commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, speaks with Thai General Chalermphon Srisawasdi, Chief of Defence Forces of the Royal Thai Armed Forces, at the Thailand Ministry of Defence Headquarters in Bangkok. Aquilino is in Thailand meeting with regional leaders to strengthen the U.S. Thailand relationship and reaffirm the importance of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Joshua Bryce Bruns/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.02.2020 Date Posted: 06.10.2022 08:44 Photo ID: 7264211 VIRIN: 220608-N-TB410-0849 Resolution: 3347x2231 Size: 1.66 MB Location: TH Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Indo-Pacific Command Visits Regional Leaders in Thailand [Image 9 of 9], by CPO Joshua Bruns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.