U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Jeremy T. Sloane relinquishes the 36th Wing guidon to Lt. Gen. David A. Krumm, commander, 11th Air Force, during the 36th Wing change of command ceremony, June 10, 2022, at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam. The 36th Wing is comprised of five groups and 18 squadrons, executing Indo-Pacific Command's Bomber Task Force, Theater Security Packages, Contingency Response Operations and peacetime and combat operations in the Indo-Pacific Region. The wing is also tasked to ensure the successful deployment, employment and integration of air and space forces from the most forward sovereign U.S. Air Force Base in the Indo-Pacific Region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Brooks)

