    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    36th Wing Change of Command [Image 2 of 8]

    36th Wing Change of Command

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    06.10.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Brooks 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Paul R. Birch renders his first salute during the 36th Wing change of command ceremony, June 10, 2022, at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam. As installation commander, Birch is now responsible for the well-being of more than 8,000 joint military and civilian personnel on Andersen AFB. Additionally, he supports Department of Defense installation management of Guam and the Northern Mariana Islands as the Deputy Commander of Joint Region Marianas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Brooks)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2022
    Date Posted: 06.10.2022 01:35
    Photo ID: 7263762
    VIRIN: 220610-F-SX156-1454
    Resolution: 5097x2867
    Size: 3.99 MB
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 36th Wing Change of Command [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Ryan Brooks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Andersen AFB
    Ryan Brooks
    36 Wing Change of Command
    Gen. Paul Birch
    Gen. Jeremy Sloane

