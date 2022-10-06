36th Wing Change of Command

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. John E. Payne, command chief of the 36th Wing, stands ready with the guidon moments before the begining of the change of command ceremony, June 10, 2022, at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam. The 36th Wing is comprised of five groups and 18 squadrons, executing Indo-Pacific Command's Bomber Task Force, Theater Security Packages, Contingency Response Operations and peacetime and combat operations in the Indo-Pacific Region. The Wing is also tasked to ensure the successful deployment, employment and integration of air and space forces from the most forward sovereign U.S. Air Force Base in the Indo-Pacific Region. (U.S. Air Force photos by Staff Sgt. Ryan Brooks)

