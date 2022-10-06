U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. David A. Krumm, commander, 11th Air Force, passes the 36th Wing guidon to U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Paul R. Birch during the 36th Wing change of command ceremony, June 10, 2022, at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam. The 36th Wing is comprised of five groups and 18 squadrons, executing Indo-Pacific Command's Bomber Task Force, Theater Security Packages, Contingency Response Operations and peacetime and combat operations in the Indo-Pacific Region. The wing is also tasked to ensure the successful deployment, employment and integration of air and space forces from the most forward sovereign U.S. Air Force Base in the Indo-Pacific Region. As installation commander, Birch is now responsible for the well-being of more than 8,000 joint military and civilian personnel on Andersen AFB. Additionally, he supports Department of Defense installation management of Guam and the Northern Mariana Islands as the Deputy Commander of Joint Region Marianas. (U.S. Air Force photos by Staff Sgt. Ryan Brooks)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.10.2022 Date Posted: 06.10.2022 01:35 Photo ID: 7263761 VIRIN: 220610-F-SX156-1359 Resolution: 4854x3883 Size: 5.27 MB Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 36th Wing Change of Command [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Ryan Brooks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.