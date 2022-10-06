U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Jeremy T. Sloane renders his final salute during the 36th Wing change of command ceremony, June 10, 2022, at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam. As installation commander, Birch is now responsible for the well-being of more than 8,000 joint military and civilian personnel on Andersen AFB. Additionally, he supports Department of Defense installation management of Guam and the Northern Mariana Islands as the Deputy Commander of Joint Region Marianas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Brooks)

