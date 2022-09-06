Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Shipboard Certifications

    Shipboard Certifications

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    06.09.2022

    Photo by Seaman Darren Newell 

    USS Bataan (LHD 5)

    220609-N-LZ839-2179
    ATLANTIC OCEAN (June 09, 2022) - Sailors assigned to the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5), stow line in the deck tool shed June 09, 2022. Bataan is underway in the 2nd fleet area of operations. Bataan is homeported at Naval Station Norfolk. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Darren Newell)

    Date Taken: 06.09.2022
    Date Posted: 06.09.2022 19:04
    Photo ID: 7263358
    VIRIN: 220609-N-LZ839-2179
    Resolution: 5249x3749
    Size: 4.97 MB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    This work, Shipboard Certifications, by SN Darren Newell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Inspection
    USS Bataan
    Wasp-Class

