220609-N-GF276-1188



ATLANTIC OCEAN (June 09, 2022) - Sailors assigned to the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5) observe the discharge of aqueous film forming foam (AFFF) in the hangar bay June 09, 2022. Bataan is underway in the 2nd fleet area of operations. Bataan is homeported at Naval Station Norfolk. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Preston Cash)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.09.2022 Date Posted: 06.09.2022 19:05 Photo ID: 7263355 VIRIN: 220609-N-GF276-1226 Resolution: 4379x3128 Size: 7.83 MB Location: AL, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Shipboard Certifications [Image 18 of 18], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.