220609-N-GF276-1083



ATLANTIC OCEAN (June 09, 2022) - Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Fuel) Airman Joseph Tanawan, assigned to the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5), inspects a float coat in the hangar bay June 09, 2022. Bataan is underway in the 2nd fleet area of operations. Bataan is homeported at Naval Station Norfolk. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Preston Cash)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.09.2022 Date Posted: 06.09.2022 19:02 Photo ID: 7263353 VIRIN: 220609-N-GF276-1083 Resolution: 3648x5472 Size: 12.54 MB Location: AL, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Shipboard Certifications [Image 18 of 18], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.