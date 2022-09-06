Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Shipboard Certifications [Image 9 of 18]

    Shipboard Certifications

    AL, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Bataan (LHD 5)

    220609-N-GF276-1083

    ATLANTIC OCEAN (June 09, 2022) - Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Fuel) Airman Joseph Tanawan, assigned to the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5), inspects a float coat in the hangar bay June 09, 2022. Bataan is underway in the 2nd fleet area of operations. Bataan is homeported at Naval Station Norfolk. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Preston Cash)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2022
    Date Posted: 06.09.2022 19:02
    Photo ID: 7263353
    VIRIN: 220609-N-GF276-1083
    Resolution: 3648x5472
    Size: 12.54 MB
    Location: AL, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Shipboard Certifications [Image 18 of 18], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Inspection
    USS Bataan
    underway
    wasp-class

