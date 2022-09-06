220609-N-GF276-1220



ATLANTIC OCEAN (June 09, 2022) - Aqueous film forming foam (AFFF) is discharged in the hangar bay of the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5) June 09, 2022. Bataan is underway in the 2nd fleet area of operations. Bataan is homeported at Naval Station Norfolk. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Preston Cash)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.09.2022 Date Posted: 06.09.2022 19:05 Photo ID: 7263354 VIRIN: 220609-N-GF276-1220 Resolution: 4471x3194 Size: 7.64 MB Location: AL, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Shipboard Certifications [Image 18 of 18], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.