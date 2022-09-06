Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Shipboard Certifications [Image 10 of 18]

    Shipboard Certifications

    AL, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Bataan (LHD 5)

    220609-N-GF276-1220

    ATLANTIC OCEAN (June 09, 2022) - Aqueous film forming foam (AFFF) is discharged in the hangar bay of the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5) June 09, 2022. Bataan is underway in the 2nd fleet area of operations. Bataan is homeported at Naval Station Norfolk. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Preston Cash)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2022
    Date Posted: 06.09.2022 19:05
    Photo ID: 7263354
    VIRIN: 220609-N-GF276-1220
    Resolution: 4471x3194
    Size: 7.64 MB
    Location: AL, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Shipboard Certifications [Image 18 of 18], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Flight Operations
    Flight Operations
    Shipboard Certifications
    Shipboard Certifications
    Shipboard Certifications
    Shipboard Certifications
    Shipboard Certifications
    Shipboard Certifications
    Shipboard Certifications
    Shipboard Certifications
    Shipboard Certifications
    Shipboard Certifications
    Shipboard Certifications
    Shipboard Certifications
    Shipboard Certifications
    Shipboard Certifications
    Shipboard Certifications
    Shipboard Certifications

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Bataan
    underway
    wasp-class
    AFFF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT