220609-N-LZ839-2130

ATLANTIC OCEAN (June 09, 2022) -Boatswain's Mate 3rd Class Virginia Ramos, assigned to the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5), ties roll ladders in the vehicle stowage area June 09, 2022. Bataan is underway in the 2nd fleet area of operations. Bataan is homeported at Naval Station Norfolk. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Darren Newell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.09.2022 Date Posted: 06.09.2022 19:04 Photo ID: 7263357 VIRIN: 220609-N-LZ839-2130 Resolution: 4480x6720 Size: 6.32 MB Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Shipboard Certifications [Image 18 of 18], by SN Darren Newell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.