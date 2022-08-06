Date Taken: 06.08.2022 Date Posted: 06.09.2022 13:09 Photo ID: 7262622 VIRIN: 220608-N-QI593-1079 Resolution: 3991x5986 Size: 1.6 MB Location: ES

Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, The USS Bainbridge is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., Allied and Partner interests. [Image 11 of 11], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.