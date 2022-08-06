Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SPAIN

    06.08.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    Carrier Strike Group 8

    220608-N-QI593-1131 ROTA, SPAIN (June 8, 2022) The USS Bainbridge (DDG96) pulls into Rota, Spain, June 8, 2022. Bainbridge is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., Allied and Partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Elexia Morelos)

    Date Taken: 06.08.2022
    Date Posted: 06.09.2022 13:09
    Photo ID: 7262619
    VIRIN: 220608-N-QI593-1131
    Resolution: 6136x4091
    Size: 1.42 MB
    Location: ES
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The USS Bainbridge is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., Allied and Partner interests. [Image 11 of 11], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Sailor
    USN
    Arleigh Burke-Class Destroyer
    USS Bainbridge (DDG 96)
    Forged by the Sea

