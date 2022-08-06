The USS Bainbridge is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., Allied and Partner interests.

220608-N-QI593-1043 STRAIT OF GIBRALTAR (June 8, 2022) Ensign Hana Cutler, from Leesburg, Virginia, uses a ships course indicator to manage the maritime picture during a straight transit aboard the USS Bainbridge (DDG96), June 8, 2022. Bainbridge is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., Allied and Partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Elexia Morelos)

