The USS Bainbridge is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., Allied and Partner interests.

220608-N-QI593-1064 ROTA, SPAIN (June 8, 2022) Information Systems Technician 3rd Class Michael Crownover, from Bakersfield, California, hauls line up to the fo’c’sle of the USS Bainbridge (DDG96), June 8, 2022. Bainbridge is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., Allied and Partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Elexia Morelos)

