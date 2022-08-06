220608-N-QI593-1023 STRAIT OF GIBRALTAR (June 8, 2022) Boatswain's Mate Seaman Apprentice Jonathan Cedeno, left, from New York, and Boatswain's Mate 3rd Class Matthew Scriven, from Orlando, Florida, navigate the USS Bainbridge (DDG96) through a straight transit, June 8, 2022. Bainbridge is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., Allied and Partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Elexia Morelos)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.08.2022 Date Posted: 06.09.2022 13:09 Photo ID: 7262617 VIRIN: 220608-N-QI593-1023 Resolution: 5710x3807 Size: 2.15 MB Location: STRAIT OF GIBRALTAR Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The USS Bainbridge is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., Allied and Partner interests. [Image 11 of 11], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.