Flight Line Operations at RAF Lakenheath

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Bridget Simpson, a crew chief assigned to the 48th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, runs post-flight operations at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, June 8, 2022. The Liberty Wing is dedicated to maintaining combat readiness through daily training in order to safeguard U.S. national interests and those of NATO allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Seleena Muhammad-Ali)

