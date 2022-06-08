U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Tahraun Sibley, an avionics craftsman assigned to the 492nd Aircraft Maintenance Unit, marshals an F-15E Strike Eagle onto the apron after a routine flight operation at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, June 8, 2022. The 48th Fighter Wing conducts routine flight operations to provide responsive combat capability to defend NATO allies and enhance regional security. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Seleena Muhammad-Ali)
|Date Taken:
|08.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2022 11:21
|Photo ID:
|7262416
|VIRIN:
|220608-F-CG720-1128
|Resolution:
|6844x4154
|Size:
|4.17 MB
|Location:
|RAF LAKENHEATH, ABE, GB
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Flight Line Operations at RAF Lakenheath [Image 7 of 7], by Amn Seleena Muhammad-Ali, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
