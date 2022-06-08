Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Flight Line Operations at RAF Lakenheath [Image 3 of 7]

    Flight Line Operations at RAF Lakenheath

    RAF LAKENHEATH, ABE, UNITED KINGDOM

    08.06.2022

    Photo by Airman Seleena Muhammad-Ali 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Tahraun Sibley, an avionics craftsman assigned to the 492nd Aircraft Maintenance Unit, marshals an F-15E Strike Eagle onto the apron after a routine flight operation at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, June 8, 2022. The 48th Fighter Wing conducts routine flight operations to provide responsive combat capability to defend NATO allies and enhance regional security. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Seleena Muhammad-Ali)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.06.2022
    Date Posted: 06.09.2022 11:21
    Photo ID: 7262416
    VIRIN: 220608-F-CG720-1128
    Resolution: 6844x4154
    Size: 4.17 MB
    Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, ABE, GB
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Flight Line Operations at RAF Lakenheath [Image 7 of 7], by Amn Seleena Muhammad-Ali, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

