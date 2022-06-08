Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Flight Line Operations at RAF Lakenheath [Image 5 of 7]

    Flight Line Operations at RAF Lakenheath

    RAF LAKENHEATH, ABE, UNITED KINGDOM

    08.06.2022

    Photo by Airman Seleena Muhammad-Ali 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Bridget Simpson, a crew chief assigned to the 48th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, runs post-flight operations at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, June 8, 2022. The Liberty Wing is dedicated to maintaining combat readiness through daily training in order to safeguard U.S. national interests and those of NATO allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Seleena Muhammad-Ali)

