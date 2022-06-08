Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Flight Line Operations at RAF Lakenheath [Image 2 of 7]

    Flight Line Operations at RAF Lakenheath

    RAF LAKENHEATH, ABE, UNITED KINGDOM

    08.06.2022

    Photo by Airman Seleena Muhammad-Ali 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Terrance Middleton, an electrical and environmental systems journeyman assigned to the 48th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, conducts routine maintenance on an F-15E Strike Eagle at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, June 8, 2022. Maintenance specialists ensure that each component of the aircraft is maintained to the highest standard ensuring the 48th Fighter Wing is mission-ready at all times. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Seleena Muhammad-Ali)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.06.2022
    Date Posted: 06.09.2022 11:21
    Photo ID: 7262414
    VIRIN: 220608-F-CG720-1007
    Resolution: 6582x5266
    Size: 2.24 MB
    Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, ABE, GB
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Flight Line Operations at RAF Lakenheath [Image 7 of 7], by Amn Seleena Muhammad-Ali, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    F-15
    RAF LAkenheath
    Maintenance
    Liberty Wing
    48th AMU

