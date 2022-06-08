Flight Line Operations at RAF Lakenheath

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Terrance Middleton, an electrical and environmental systems journeyman assigned to the 48th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, conducts routine maintenance on an F-15E Strike Eagle at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, June 8, 2022. Maintenance specialists ensure that each component of the aircraft is maintained to the highest standard ensuring the 48th Fighter Wing is mission-ready at all times. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Seleena Muhammad-Ali)

