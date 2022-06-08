A U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle assigned to the 492nd Fighter Squadron taxis on Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, June 8, 2022. The F-15E Strike Eagle is an all-weather, tactical fighter that allows the Liberty Wing to bring unique air combat capabilities to the battlefield. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Seleena Muhammad-Ali)
|Date Taken:
|08.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2022 11:21
|Photo ID:
|7262411
|VIRIN:
|220608-F-CG720-1103
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|3.77 MB
|Location:
|RAF LAKENHEATH, ABE, GB
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Flight Line Operations at RAF Lakenheath [Image 7 of 7], by Amn Seleena Muhammad-Ali, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
