Flight Line Operations at RAF Lakenheath

A U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle assigned to the 492nd Fighter Squadron taxis on Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, June 8, 2022. The F-15E Strike Eagle is an all-weather, tactical fighter that allows the Liberty Wing to bring unique air combat capabilities to the battlefield. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Seleena Muhammad-Ali)

