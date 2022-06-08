Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Flight Line Operations at RAF Lakenheath [Image 1 of 7]

    Flight Line Operations at RAF Lakenheath

    RAF LAKENHEATH, ABE, UNITED KINGDOM

    08.06.2022

    Photo by Airman Seleena Muhammad-Ali 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle assigned to the 492nd Fighter Squadron taxis on Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, June 8, 2022. The F-15E Strike Eagle is an all-weather, tactical fighter that allows the Liberty Wing to bring unique air combat capabilities to the battlefield. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Seleena Muhammad-Ali)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.06.2022
    Date Posted: 06.09.2022 11:21
    Photo ID: 7262411
    VIRIN: 220608-F-CG720-1103
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 3.77 MB
    Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, ABE, GB
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    F-15
    RAF LAkenheath
    Maintenance
    Liberty Wing
    48th AMU

