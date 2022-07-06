Pacific Air Forces Deputy Commander Visits Kunsan

From right, Lt. Col. Brian Lewis, 35th Fighter Squadron commander and Maj. Michael O’Donnell, 35th Fighter Squadron director of operations, brief Lt. Gen. James A. Jacobson, Pacific Air Forces deputy commander at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 7, 2022. During the visit, Airmen and leaders across base discussed strategic capabilities, operations tempo and future plans for the Wolf Pack with Lt. Gen. Jacobson. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Shannon Braaten)

