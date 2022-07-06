Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Air Forces Deputy Commander Visits Kunsan [Image 10 of 10]

    Pacific Air Forces Deputy Commander Visits Kunsan

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, 26, SOUTH KOREA

    06.07.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Shannon Braaten 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    From right, Lt. Col. Brian Lewis, 35th Fighter Squadron commander and Maj. Michael O’Donnell, 35th Fighter Squadron director of operations, brief Lt. Gen. James A. Jacobson, Pacific Air Forces deputy commander at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 7, 2022. During the visit, Airmen and leaders across base discussed strategic capabilities, operations tempo and future plans for the Wolf Pack with Lt. Gen. Jacobson. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Shannon Braaten)

    Date Taken: 06.07.2022
    Date Posted: 06.08.2022 23:14
    Photo ID: 7261616
    VIRIN: 220607-F-HF074-1473
    Resolution: 3164x2206
    Size: 568.77 KB
    Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, 26, KR
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Air Forces Deputy Commander Visits Kunsan [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Shannon Braaten, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #KunsanAB #8FW #WolfPack #BattleReady

