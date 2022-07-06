Pacific Air Forces Deputy Commander Visits Kunsan

Staff Sgt. Paul Chaplin, 8th Security Forces Squadron Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems noncommissioned officer in charge, briefs Lt. Gen. James A. Jacobson, Pacific Air Forces deputy commander at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 7, 2022. PACAF Airmen from all domains synchronize to safeguard a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Shannon Braaten)
