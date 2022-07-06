Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Air Forces Deputy Commander Visits Kunsan [Image 7 of 10]

    Pacific Air Forces Deputy Commander Visits Kunsan

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, 26, SOUTH KOREA

    06.07.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Shannon Braaten 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Staff Sgt. Paul Chaplin, 8th Security Forces Squadron Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems noncommissioned officer in charge, briefs Lt. Gen. James A. Jacobson, Pacific Air Forces deputy commander at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 7, 2022. PACAF Airmen from all domains synchronize to safeguard a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Shannon Braaten)

    #KunsanAB #8FW #WolfPack #BattleReady

