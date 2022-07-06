Pacific Air Forces Deputy Commander Visits Kunsan

1st Lt. Merrick Choate-Huston, 8th Civil Engineer Squadron 8th Civil Engineer Squadron Installation Management officer in charge, briefs Lt. Gen. James A. Jacobson, Pacific Air Forces deputy commander at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 7, 2022. Employing varied perspectives from a diverse talent pool improves PACAF’s interoperability and efficiency. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Shannon Braaten)
