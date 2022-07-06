Pacific Air Forces Deputy Commander Visits Kunsan

Lt. Gen. James A. Jacobson, Pacific Air Forces deputy commander, discussed strategic capabilities, operations tempo and future plans for the Wolf Pack with Airmen at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 7, 2022. PACAF Airmen work together to ensure a rules based international order. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Shannon Braaten)
