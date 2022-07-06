Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Air Forces Deputy Commander Visits Kunsan [Image 8 of 10]

    Pacific Air Forces Deputy Commander Visits Kunsan

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, 26, SOUTH KOREA

    06.07.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Shannon Braaten 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Lt. Gen. James A. Jacobson, Pacific Air Forces deputy commander, discussed strategic capabilities, operations tempo and future plans for the Wolf Pack with Airmen at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 7, 2022. PACAF Airmen work together to ensure a rules based international order. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Shannon Braaten)

    Date Taken: 06.07.2022
    Date Posted: 06.08.2022 23:14
    Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, 26, KR
