Pacific Air Forces Deputy Commander Visits Kunsan

Lt. Col. Damien Williams, 8th Security Forces Squadron commander, gives a briefing at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 7, 2022. During the visit, Airmen and leaders across base discussed strategic capabilities, operations tempo and future plans for the Wolf Pack with Lt. Gen. Jacobson, Pacific Air Forces deputy commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Shannon Braaten)

