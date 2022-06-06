Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Red Devils return home after six-month deployment [Image 7 of 8]

    Red Devils return home after six-month deployment

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Lauren Cobin 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Vaughn Campbell, a pilot assigned to the 50th Air Refueling Squadron, is welcomed home by his wife, Lea Campell, at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, June 6, 2022. The Airmen returned home to MacDill following a six-month deployment where they were tasked to deliver coalition air power and support to secure and stabilize the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Lauren Cobin)

    U.S. Central Command
    Homecoming
    Tampa
    Deployment
    50th Air Refueling Squadron
    6th Air Refueling Wing

