U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Samantha De La Rosa, assigned to the 50th Air Refueling Squadron aviation resource management team, is welcomed home by Killian Knapp at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, June 6, 2022. The Airmen with the 50th ARS returned from a six-month deployment in support of U.S. Air Forces Central Command to sustain a regional presence in partnership with Qatar. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Lauren Cobin)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.06.2022 Date Posted: 06.08.2022 11:02 Photo ID: 7260375 VIRIN: 220606-F-CC148-1042 Resolution: 5024x3589 Size: 1.23 MB Location: TAMPA, FL, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Red Devils return home after six-month deployment [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Lauren Cobin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.